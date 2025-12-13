×
Hosts Morocco include injured captain Hakimi in Afcon squad

By AFP | Dec. 13, 2025
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi celebrates his team victory at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. [AP Photo/Martin Meissner]

Morocco included injured captain Achraf Hakimi in a 26-man squad named on Thursday for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old full-back sprained his ankle after being fouled playing for Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich last month in the Uefa Champions League.

Speaking after the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington last Friday, head coach Walid Regragui said: “We hope he (Hakimi) will be available for our first match against the Comoros.”

Hosts Morocco face the Comorans on December 21 in Rabat in the opening match of the biennial African football showpiece.

Referring to recently crowned 2025 African player of the year Hakimi, Regragui added: “He is doing better. He is improving. He wants to be here (Morocco). He is our leader, our captain.”

Morocco are in Group A with the Comoros, Mali and Zambia.

Group winners and runners-up qualify automatically for the knockout phase, along with the best four of the six third-placed teams.

Other Atlas Lions stars, including goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Manchester United full-back Noussair Mazraoui, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and striker Youssef En-Nesyri, have been selected.

Morocco are seeking to win the Afcon a second time. 

 

KTDA clarifies loan status, dismisses claims of mismanagement
PS Omollo to be sentenced over failure to pay appelate Judge Muchelule
