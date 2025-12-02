×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'Superhuman' Salah unhappy after being dropped, says Liverpool's Slot

By AFP | Dec. 2, 2025
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League League matrch vs PSV Eindhoven at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on November 27, 2025. [Steven Halliwell/NurPhoto via AFP]

Arne Slot has admitted that "superhuman" Mohamed Salah was unhappy about being omitted from Liverpool's team for their vital 2-0 win against West Ham, but praised his attitude.

The Egypt forward was an unused substitute at the London Stadium on Sunday as Liverpool boss Slot made changes following a terrible run of nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions.

Misfiring Salah, 33, has scored just four Premier League goals this season -- in stark contrast to his haul of 29 last season, a tally that won him the Golden Boot.

Slot told reporters that during his reign as manager at Anfield, Salah had been a "superhuman being" but that he had not been at his best in recent weeks.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"As with all players around the world, there are also phases in your time at the club that you are human," he said. "But he's scored so many goals for us and I'm sure he will in the future."

Slot, whose eighth-placed team host high-flying Sunderland on Wednesday, said he was not surprised by Salah's reaction to being left out, praising his professionalism.

"That's a normal reaction from a player that's good enough to play for us," he said. "And I say it mildly, because he's been so outstanding for this club for so many years, and will be for us in the future.

"So, yeah, of course a player isn't happy when they're not playing. He wasn't the only one who wasn't happy that he wasn't starting, I can tell you."

The Dutchman said that Salah had been supportive of his teammates.

"You cannot be a player that's available every three days and play on that high standard if you go with your emotions," he said.

"But Mo is so disciplined, knows what to do to stay fit, and no matter if he plays well, doesn't play well, if he plays or if he doesn't play, he will always be that top professional."

Slot said that Salah was scheduled to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15.

"As always in these situations, there's a player involved, there's the nation involved -- Egypt in this situation -- and the club. And there are always talks about what is best for all three of us," he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mohamed Salah Arne Slot Liverpool
.

Latest Stories

Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Sinister use of road guard rails apart from safety
Opinion
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of draft local content law
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
By Mike Kihaki and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 hr ago
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved