Rights groups demand apology from IEBC for 'bungled' by-elections

KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe (centre), INUKA Kenya Executive Director Kawive Wambua, IMLU Executive Director Wangechi Kahuria, Transparent International Executive Director and Siasa Place Tabitha Oluoch address the Press in Nairobi, on December 4, 2025. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]
Civil society organisations have demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) issue a public apology over the bungled November 27 by-elections.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you