Ruto to Maa community: I have fulfilled my pledge to you

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Ruto on Saturday said he has made a lot of progress in resolving historical land injustices and ensuring communities, including the Maasai, receive what rightfully belongs to them. [PCS]

President William Ruto now says he has fulfilled all political pledges he made to the Maa community ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Ruto on Saturday said that his Kenya Kwanza regime has made a lot of progress in resolving historical land injustices and ensuring communities, including the Maa, receive what rightfully belongs to them.

While citing resolution of long-standing land grievances and investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education and housing, Ruto said he has fulfilled his commitment on Kedong Ranch in Narok, where residents are now settled on 10,000 acres.

Ruto spoke during the closing ceremony of the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival at Sekenani Gate in the Masai Mara Game Reserve, Narok County.

He said the Marmar Ranch in Samburu has been reverted to the county government and will be subdivided and given to the people.

According to President Ruto, his UDA government has so far honoured its commitment to address longstanding concerns over Maasai Mau Forest ownership, with a title deed issued to Narok County.

He said fencing is currently underway to establish clear boundaries between the forest and neighbouring settlements.

Ruto regretted that some individuals are using court cases to frustrate his efforts to complete the transfer of Amboseli, but maintained that his administration will respond to such opposition with evidence. [PCS]

“We have given the title deed to the county government, and we are fencing off the forest to protect it from encroachment,” he said, noting that his government has further resolved to revert Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County.

This, he said, recognises the interests of the local community in the same way the Masai Mara Game Reserve belongs to the people of Narok.

Ruto regretted that some individuals are using court cases to frustrate his efforts to complete the transfer of Amboseli, but maintained that his administration will respond to such opposition with evidence.

On mining in Magadi, Kajiado County, the President said the residents of the county have not received meaningful benefits for more than a century of soda ash mining.

As a result, Ruto announced that half of the 240,000 acres of land leased to Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd will revert to the people of Kajiado.

He said other investors are ready to invest in value addition, including the production of glass and chemicals, opening up greater economic opportunities for the local community, the county government and the country.

Ruto said his government has granted the Ilchamus, a Maa-speaking community in Baringo County, their request for a sub-county.

He also pointed out that transformative programmes being implemented across the country are equally benefiting Narok, Kajiado and Samburu counties, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to equitable development and ensuring no community or region is left behind.

On development, the head of State said construction of 300km of roads is going on in Narok County at Sh22 billion, while the Narok International Airport is nearing completion and scheduled for commissioning early next year.

“Today, the Kilgoris Airstrip is complete and ready,” he said.

On healthcare, Ruto said Narok Town Level 5 Hospital will be completed within a month, while the government has set aside Sh1.7 billion for the construction of another Level 5 hospital in Kilgoris.

Ruto pledged continued financial support for the annual event, describing it as an important national platform for celebrating Kenya's cultural heritage and promoting tourism.

He commended the Maa community for preserving its rich cultural heritage, saying it has given Kenya a distinctive identity on the global stage.

“Kenya is known globally because of your culture. You have given us an identity. People worldwide know there is Maa culture in Kenya,” he said.

Launched in 2014, the festival has grown into a major cultural and tourism event, bringing together Maa communities from across Kenya. Ruto on Saturday said he has made a lot of progress in resolving historical land injustices and ensuring communities, including the Maasai, receive what rightfully belongs to them. [PCS]

He said his government is investing in modern tourism infrastructure and facilities to attract more visitors, including upgrading Bomas of Kenya into one of the most modern facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa, capable of hosting major international meetings, exhibitions and conferences.

“When visitors come to Bomas, we will tell them to come to the Masai Mara and Amboseli,” he said.

He added that a new airport is being developed next to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as part of the broader effort to strengthen the country's tourism infrastructure.

On matters of politics, Ruto called on the Maa community and leaders to remain united, acknowledging their contribution to national leadership and development.

He said his latest Usawa ni Sawa agenda is anchored on the principle that no community should be left behind and assured residents of Narok, Kajiado and Samburu that they would continue to benefit from development programmes being implemented nationally.

He criticised politicians seeking to influence electoral outcomes through ethnic voting blocs, saying Kenyans must be free to choose their leaders on the basis of performance and track record.

“They think they will decide for Kenya. They will be in for a rude shock. Let us reject politics of division. Every leader must be elected based on their track record,” he said.

He urged young people to reject political mobilisation that could expose them to violence, destruction and lawlessness.

“To young people, don't be part of those who harm, cause mayhem and violence,” he said.