Jumwa's return to UDA dents Opposition hopes at the Coast

Former Gender Cabinet Secretary and controversial Kilifi politician Aisha Jumwa has become a mistress of flip-flop politics after returning to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) last week.
Jumwa, who is fondly called Mekatilili wa Menza or Shangazi wa Taifa for her bravery, returned to the so-called broad-based government fold amid speculation that life in the opposition could have been tougher than she thought when she made a dramatic defection from UDA, complaining of betrayal and isolation by Ruto and his allies.
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