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From cost of living to abductions and goofed foreign policy: Ruto's doublespeak

By Irene Githinji | Nov. 13, 2026
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President William Ruto during an interdenominational church service at Nyamaiya Stadium in West Mugirango Constituency on November 8, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has turned out to be the master of doublespeak often making contradictory statements that are the opposite of what he practices or says at different times, depending on his audience, occasion and convenience.

When President Ruto was campaigning ahead of the 2022 General Election, he probably never imagined that sometimes, things could work against his expectations and the promises he was making, and that he would also at times be ‘forced to eat his own words’.

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