Opposition unity dream faces test as rival camps set to hold rallies

Opposition leaders are heading into a politically charged week, with rival factions preparing to hold separate rallies. And President William Ruto plans a three-day tour of the Gusii region that could further complicate efforts by rivals to forge a united front ahead of the 2027 General Election.
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