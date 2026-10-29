Tribunal lifts suspension on Ukombozi Alliance registration

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Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has lifted orders suspending the registration process of the Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), clearing the way for the party's registration to proceed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, 2026, Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the tribunal had discharged its earlier orders, leaving no existing tribunal order blocking the registration process.

The decision followed proceedings in case number PPDT/E007/2026, filed by Allan Jayuga Akivaga against the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya.

With the suspension lifted, the Registrar of Political Parties is now at liberty to proceed with and conclude the registration of the alliance in accordance with the Political Parties Act and other applicable laws.

Ukombozi Alliance has been seeking registration amid the legal dispute.