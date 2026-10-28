Gachagua praises Kalonzo's loyalty to Raila despite alleged betrayals

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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as one of Kenya’s most principled politicians, citing his continued association with the late opposition leader Raila Odinga despite what he described as repeated betrayals.

Gachagua said he had taken time to study Kalonzo’s political conduct and concluded that the Wiper leader’s loyalty demonstrated the principles needed to sustain political coalitions.

“I have taken time to study Kalonzo. He is one of the most principled in this country,” Gachagua said.

He claimed that Raila had betrayed Kalonzo three times but that the Wiper leader had continued standing by the former Prime Minister.

The remarks come as opposition leaders seek to agree on a formula for selecting a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo has been a key figure in opposition coalition arrangements over successive election cycles, repeatedly joining other parties in efforts to challenge the incumbent administration.

Gachagua’s remarks underscore the importance of trust and reciprocity as opposition leaders negotiate their political future. Disagreements over coalition agreements, the sharing of political positions and commitments between partners have previously complicated efforts to maintain unity.

The former deputy president has urged opposition leaders to be candid with their supporters about their willingness to back whoever emerges as the coalition’s presidential candidate.

Gachagua has maintained that he is qualified to lead the opposition but would unconditionally support another candidate if an agreed selection formula favours someone else.

He has challenged other presidential hopefuls to make a similar commitment and discourage their supporters from issuing threats against rival candidates.

Gachagua has warned that persistent attacks by supporters against rival camps could undermine efforts to build alliances when negotiations begin.

He argues that successful coalition-building requires leaders to prepare their supporters for compromise before talks reach their conclusion, saying unity will depend on the willingness of political players to accept a collective decision.