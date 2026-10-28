Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Gachagua: DCP has not endorsed Sifuna for opposition presidential ticket

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during an exclusive interview on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the united opposition’s presidential candidate, insisting that personal opinions should not be mistaken for official party positions.

Gachagua said remarks by his deputy, Cleophas Malala, expressing support for Sifuna were his personal views and did not amount to an endorsement by the party.

He said the responsibility of communicating DCP’s official position rested with authorised party officials, including the party leader and secretary-general.

Gachagua acknowledged that Malala had been lobbying him and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to back Sifuna, adding that party members were free to express their preferences as opposition leaders deliberate on who should face President William Ruto in the next General Election.

“He would want to persuade Kalonzo and persuade me to support Sifuna. It is within his right. There is nothing wrong,” Gachagua said.

He added that Malala had even persuaded him to consider the proposal, but cautioned his deputy against allowing personal political views to be interpreted as the party’s official position.

“I have told him that in future he must be very categorical on what is personal opinion and what is official position,” he said.

The clarification comes amid ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to agree on a joint presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua has maintained that the opposition’s flag bearer will not simply be handpicked, arguing that aspirants must demonstrate their ability to convince voters and mobilise support before a final decision is made.

He has also praised the Linda Mwananchi movement associated with Sifuna, citing its messaging, energy and mobilisation capacity.

Gachagua said he had spoken to Sifuna before travelling to the United States and that their allies had continued engaging during his absence.

He added that they had agreed that his first meeting after returning would be with the Nairobi senator, signalling continued consultations as opposition leaders weigh their options ahead of the polls.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

2027 General Elections DCP Leader Gachagua United Opposition Single Presidential Candidate
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
39 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved