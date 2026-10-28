Gachagua: DCP has not endorsed Sifuna for opposition presidential ticket

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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during an exclusive interview on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the united opposition’s presidential candidate, insisting that personal opinions should not be mistaken for official party positions.

Gachagua said remarks by his deputy, Cleophas Malala, expressing support for Sifuna were his personal views and did not amount to an endorsement by the party.

He said the responsibility of communicating DCP’s official position rested with authorised party officials, including the party leader and secretary-general.

Gachagua acknowledged that Malala had been lobbying him and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to back Sifuna, adding that party members were free to express their preferences as opposition leaders deliberate on who should face President William Ruto in the next General Election.

“He would want to persuade Kalonzo and persuade me to support Sifuna. It is within his right. There is nothing wrong,” Gachagua said.

He added that Malala had even persuaded him to consider the proposal, but cautioned his deputy against allowing personal political views to be interpreted as the party’s official position.

“I have told him that in future he must be very categorical on what is personal opinion and what is official position,” he said.

The clarification comes amid ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to agree on a joint presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua has maintained that the opposition’s flag bearer will not simply be handpicked, arguing that aspirants must demonstrate their ability to convince voters and mobilise support before a final decision is made.

He has also praised the Linda Mwananchi movement associated with Sifuna, citing its messaging, energy and mobilisation capacity.

Gachagua said he had spoken to Sifuna before travelling to the United States and that their allies had continued engaging during his absence.

He added that they had agreed that his first meeting after returning would be with the Nairobi senator, signalling continued consultations as opposition leaders weigh their options ahead of the polls.