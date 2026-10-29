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Why Ruto is facing tough battle in picking runningmate

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 29, 2026
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a press address on October 28, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto faces a difficult task in selecting his running mate ahead of the next General Election, citing several leaders whose interests could complicate the decision.

Gachagua named Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya among leaders whose political ambitions could shape the succession debate.

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