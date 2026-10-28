Waiguru leads Kindiki in poll on Ruto's 2027 running mate

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Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. [File,Standard]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru leads Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in preferences to become President William Ruto’s running mate, according to a new poll.

Waiguru commands 43 per cent support against Kindiki’s 30 per cent, while Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga comes third with 13 per cent, according to the Swisspoll International survey released on Wednesday, October 28.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho trail with six per cent and four per cent, respectively. Other candidates account for four per cent.

The findings place Waiguru 13 percentage points ahead of Kindiki in the survey of 6,146 respondents conducted between October 19 and 22.

The poll asked respondents whom they would like Ruto to pick as his running mate in the 2027 General Election, offering a snapshot of preferences ahead of the next presidential contest.

Waiguru leads the list of potential running mates, ahead of the serving Deputy President, while Wanga is the highest-ranked woman after the Kirinyaga governor.

At the same time, the survey places Ruto at 40.2 per cent in presidential preference, ahead of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 19.7 per cent and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at 17.6 per cent.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua records 7.5 per cent, Oparanya six per cent and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro 4.5 per cent.

The poll also found that 45 per cent of respondents believe Kenya is headed in the wrong direction, compared with 42 per cent who say the country is moving in the right direction. Another 13 per cent are unsure.

The high cost of living, unemployment and corruption were the leading concerns among respondents who viewed the country’s direction negatively.

The survey covered all eight regions and reported a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence level.