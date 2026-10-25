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Wajackoya deputy Justina Wamae launches Imarisha Uchumi Party

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 25, 2026
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Justina Wamae. [Courtesy]

Former Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae has launched a new political outfit, Imarisha Uchumi Party (IUP), 'Inatuhusu,' placing agricultural investment and youth employment at the centre of its economic transformation agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wamae unveiled the party in Utawala, Nairobi, on Sunday, saying her political platform would seek to revive Kenya’s economy by increasing funding for agriculture, expanding employment opportunities and improving access to jobs for young people.

She pledged to allocate a quarter of the national budget to agriculture, arguing that the sector holds significant potential to stimulate economic growth, create employment and improve household livelihoods.

“We shall allocate 25 per cent of our national budget to agriculture,” Wamae said.

She maintained that increased investment in agriculture would help unlock the sector’s potential while providing opportunities for young people seeking sustainable livelihoods.

Wamae also identified youth unemployment as a key challenge her party intends to address, promising to establish transparent employment systems that would allow young Kenyans to secure opportunities based on merit rather than personal connections.

She argued that access to employment should not depend on knowing influential individuals, saying young people deserved a fair chance to participate in the country’s economy.

The new party leader further pledged to expand the National Youth Service (NYS) to all 290 constituencies if elected President, saying the programme could play a greater role in engaging young people and supporting national development.

The launch marks Wamae’s latest attempt to establish an independent political platform after her entry into national politics during the 2022 General Election.

She gained national prominence after Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah selected her as his running mate in the presidential race. The ticket finished third in the election, which was won by William Ruto.

However, Wamae resigned from the Roots Party on September 22, 2022, following disagreements with Wajackoyah, and subsequently pursued a separate political path.

During the 2022 campaign, the Roots Party promoted an unconventional economic agenda that included proposals to legalise and export cannabis as a potential source of government revenue.

Following her departure, Wamae established the Inatuhusu Movement, an initiative aimed at encouraging young people, women and mothers to participate in leadership and elective politics.

Her latest move adds to the growing number of political formations positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 polls, as leaders seek to develop alternative economic proposals and mobilise support.

Kenya has about 90 registered political parties, creating a competitive environment for emerging outfits seeking to establish a national presence.

Wamae, who previously contested the Mavoko parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, did not announce which political coalition or faction her new party would support ahead of the next General Election.

Her economic proposals, particularly the planned allocation of 25 per cent of the national budget to agriculture and the expansion of NYS, are likely to feature prominently in her party’s engagement with voters.

Wamae holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Management Information Systems from Daystar University, a graduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply and a master’s degree in Procurement and Logistics from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

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Justina Wamae Roots Party Running Mate Wajackoya Running Mate 2027 General Elections
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