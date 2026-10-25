Kalonzo: 40 years in politics is 'Biblical'

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Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Kyuso, Mwingi North on October 24, 2026. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit back at President William Ruto over remarks questioning his development record in the region, declaring that his four decades in politics are “biblical” and that Kenya is ready to move to its promised land.

Speaking in Kyuso, Mwingi North, Kalonzo defended his political journey, saying his longevity in public service should not be mistaken for failure, but viewed against his contribution to the country’s democratic struggles and constitutional reforms.

He invoked the biblical account of the Israelites’ 40 years in the wilderness, drawing parallels with what he described as Kenya’s long political journey before the country could achieve meaningful change.

“Wakati Ruto anasema yule mtu wa miaka arobaini ni mimi, anatukana ama ni nyinyi? Yaani mlikuwa mnachagua kipofu, mtu haelewi na mtu ambaye hapendi maendeleo,” Kalonzo said, challenging the President’s criticism of his record.

He added that the biblical symbolism of 40 years represented a transition to a new chapter rather than a political dead end.

“Wana wa Israeli walikuwa jangwani kwa miaka arobaini halafu wakaenda Kaanani. Kila kuchao ni Kalonzo, miaka arobaini. Ndiyo, it is biblical. Forty years in the wilderness, this nation is going to move to the next level,” he said.

Kalonzo maintained that his political career had been defined by defending the dignity of Kenyans and advancing democratic governance, citing his work alongside former President Mwai Kibaki and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the struggle for a new Constitution.

“Miaka 40 nimelinda heshima ya watu wangu na Wakenya, na nimesimama na Raila Odinga na Kibaki tukapatia Kenya Katiba mpya,” he said.

The Wiper leader also took issue with Ruto over development concerns in the region, insisting that his remarks had been misunderstood and that he had not opposed development in any part of the country.

He said his concern was that projects, particularly roads, should not be delayed for years while residents continued to endure poor infrastructure.

“I was saying it is a right to develop any part of the country. I meant that this road has been delayed for 40 years; he has to do justice. You have delayed that road for 10 years,” Kalonzo said.

He argued that development was a right of every Kenyan and should not be presented as a favour from the government or used as a political weapon against opponents.

Kalonzo further declared that the opposition was preparing for a direct contest with Ruto in the 2027 General Election, calling for unity among opposition leaders to challenge the incumbent.

“Ruto alikuwa mmoja wao wa kunizuia kuwa president. Wakati umefika tuonane naye moja kwa moja. This is going to be one man against another,” he said.

He insisted that the opposition could defeat the President if its leaders put aside personal ambitions and rallied behind a single presidential candidate.

“We will stand together as the opposition and present a common front. Our mission is bigger than any individual, party or personal ambition,” Kalonzo said.

He added that he had made it his personal mission to engage fellow opposition leaders and persuade them to agree on a joint candidate capable of mounting a formidable challenge against the government.

Kalonzo also urged eligible Kenyans to register as voters ahead of the 2027 polls, saying political change would ultimately depend on citizens exercising their democratic rights.

“As WPF, we want every eligible Kenyan registered as a voter and ready to exercise that right in the 2027 General Election,” he said.

Describing the opposition's campaign as a national rescue mission, Kalonzo maintained that the government’s attacks would not distract it from its objectives.

“Tumesema miaka 40 ya jangwani, Wakenya wako tayari kwenda to the promised land, and there is nothing you can do to stop it,” he declared.