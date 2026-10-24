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Linda Mwananchi edges UDA in party affiliation poll

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 24, 2026
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Linda mwananchi officials during one of their rallies.[Courtesy]

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has emerged with 25 per cent support in a nationwide party affiliation poll, placing it ahead of President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which recorded 23 per cent.

An October 2026 survey puts the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) third at nine per cent, followed by the Wiper Democratic Movement and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which each recorded eight per cent.

Jubilee Party attracted seven per cent, while two per cent identified with PLP/NARC-K. DAP-K and PPK each recorded one per cent.

However, 16 per cent of respondents said they were undecided about their political affiliation.

The Linda Mwananchi movement, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, brings together a number of leaders including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Other figures associated with the grouping include Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

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