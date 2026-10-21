Mudavadi, Wetang'ula walk out as Sifuna addresses mourners at memorial

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula join mourners at the late Burudi Nabwera's memorial in Nairobi. [Edwin Sifuna, X]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula walked out of the requiem mass of former lawmaker Burudi Nabwera after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was invited to address mourners.

In a clip that has since gone viral, the two senior government officials are seen walking towards the entrance of Friends Church in Lang'ata on Wednesday, the venue for the memorial service, while Sifuna took the stage.

Sifuna appeared to acknowledge the departure with a "this is Nairobi" quip that drew laughter from mourners.

The incident appears to lay bare the deepening political divisions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The two leaders’ departure came as Sifuna used the funeral gathering to condemn tribal politics, lament the breakdown of political friendships and pledge to restore the spirit of national unity that defined Kenya at independence.

“At the beginning of this country, when we got independence, we were all Kenyans; there was nothing like tribalism and everyone of us should be available to all of us to sell our policies,” he said.

The senator appeared to take a swipe at those seeking to restrict political associations along regional lines, saying leaders were being judged based on whom they were seen with.

“Some people saw me somewhere with someone and somehow they are telling us that there is a region in this country where none of us is supposed to associate with,” Sifuna said.

The sentiments appeared to castigate government leaders who he said "are not happy" with his association with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This happened just hours after he met the Democracy for the Citizens (DCP) party leader at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri on Tuesday, in the company of other Linda Mwananchi movement leaders.

He pledged that, in honour of Nabwera, he would work towards reviving the spirit of unity that characterised the country at independence in 1963.

“I want to make assurance here, in honour of Burudi Nabwera, we will restore that feeling that was there at the beginning of our country in 1963, that all of us, irrespective of our tribe, are Kenyans and we all belong to this society,” he said.

Sifuna, also used the opportunity to woo the Nabwera's nephew, Nabii Nabwera, who is Lugari MP, with whom they have "shared a long political history."

Sifuna also expressed regret that political divisions had separated him from Nabii, whom he described as a friend with whom they journeyed together in ODM.

“Our politics is so petty that being seen with some of us, you are branded and told you are hanging out with Sifuna; you are now a bad person,” he said.

“I miss Nabii Nabwera. You know the things we have done together. You know the journey we have walked together in ODM. I want you by my side on this journey towards the presidency,” he said.