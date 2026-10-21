Anne Waiguru's DP bid exposes political dilemma facing outgoing governors

Kirinyanga Governor Ann Waiguru addressing participants of the G7 meeting. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

As the 2027 political electioneering draws near, second-term county chiefs appear to be in a race to plot their next move in what analysts describe as a "terrible balancing act."

Some are seeking national office, others eyeing Parliament, while many risk political oblivion after relinquishing the power and influence of the governor’s office.