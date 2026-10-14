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The Standard

Kindiki: Government has exceeded development targets

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 14, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki launching the tarmacking of the Gikumari- Ruiru TTI section on October 14, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development record, declaring that the government has exceeded expectations in key sectors and is prepared to seek a fresh mandate from Kenyans in the next General Election.

Kindiki said the administration was making progress in implementing its campaign manifesto, citing road construction, electricity connectivity, modern markets, agricultural reforms, education and affordable housing as evidence of its performance.

“When it comes to service delivery, fighting poverty, building roads and markets, improving agriculture and advancing education, this government has exceeded all the expectations,” he said.

“We are on course to fully implement the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, and we are ready to be held accountable for the promises we made to the people of Kenya.”

The DP spoke on Wednesday during an inspection of development projects in Kabete, Kiambu and Ruiru constituencies in Kiambu County, where he maintained that the administration had remained committed to the pledges it made during the 2022 election campaigns.

He contrasted the government’s record with that of previous administrations, arguing that his team had taken a different approach by systematically implementing its manifesto.

“This is the first government that is following its manifesto page by page, paragraph by paragraph, sentence by sentence and word by word,” Kindiki said.

He added that his involvement in developing the manifesto gave him confidence in defending its implementation, insisting that the administration had made progress four years into its term.

Among the achievements he cited were more than 6,000 kilometres of roads under construction nationally and 600 modern markets at various stages of development.

He also pointed to expanded last-mile electricity connections and agricultural reforms that he said had improved farmers’ earnings.

In education, Kindiki said the government had employed 100,000 teachers and planned to recruit another 20,000 before the end of the year.

The DP further said construction projects across the country had created employment opportunities for more than 1.1 million Kenyans.

However, the scale of these projects and their impact on ordinary households are likely to remain important issues in the political debate, particularly as Kenyans continue to assess the cost of living, employment opportunities and the accessibility of essential services against government promises.

In Kiambu County, Kindiki launched the construction of Muthure-Njathaini Road in Kabete, part of a group of constituency roads being undertaken at a combined cost of Sh330 million.

He also launched the construction of Kirigiti Primary and Junior School in Kiambu Constituency, inspected Kangangi Modern Market and assessed road projects in Ruiru, including the Gikumaru-Ruiru Technical Training Institute Road. He further inspected hostel construction at the institution.

He noted that 1,656 kilometres of roads valued at Sh152 billion are planned or underway in Kiambu County. Other projects include 31 modern markets, affordable housing developments, student hostels and 14 milk coolers.

Beyond development, Kindiki challenged opposition leaders to present their records in public office and offer alternative policies instead of relying on political confrontation.

“Anyone seeking votes must explain the work they have done for the people. We cannot compete on the basis of violence, insults, ridicule or contempt,” he said.

He also vowed to sustain the crackdown on illicit alcohol and drug abuse, promising to target the networks behind the trade.

“We will dismantle the manufacturers, enablers, suppliers and all the cartels ruining the health of our people,” he said.

Kindiki said the government’s claims will be tested not only against the number of projects launched or underway, but also against their completion, quality and tangible benefits to citizens.

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Related Topics

DP Kithure Kindiki Kenya Kwanza Government Kenya's Development Agenda Development Agenda
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