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Caroli Omondi says Ruto likely to lose 2027 election

By James Omoro | Oct. 13, 2026
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Suba South MP Caroli Omondi during an interview on Spice FM. July 28, 2026. [Screengrab]

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi now says President William Ruto can easily lose in his 2027 re-election bid after falling out with strongholds which voted for him overwhelmingly.

Omondi argued that Ruto lacks substantial votes for his re-election after falling out with Mt. Kenya region voters.

One of the causes of the fallout was the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The MP now wants Kenyans to be ready to vote out President Ruto during the next general election.

“Ruto currently lacks solid base support in areas that voted him in the 2022 presidential elections except some counties in his Rift Valley backyard,” Omondi said.

Speaking when he delivered a bus to Ragwe Secondary School in his Constituency, Omondi warned the Luo community against supporting Ruto’s re-election.

Omondi said most of the tangible projects which Ruto’s government is currently implementing in Luo Nyanza were started by the previous regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the community should not be hoodwinked and vote for Ruto.

“Ruto lacks numbers and he will be defeated. I appeal to members of the Luo community not to vote him in next year," Omondi said.

In Homa Bay, development projects include the construction of Homa Bay pier, Rusinga Island ring road, Mbita -Sindo- Magunga -Sori Road and the ongoing expansion of Kabunde Airstrip.

He said those projects draw their funding from the budgets which were done during the Jubilee administration.

In Kisumu, Omondi said, Uhuru did the Kisumu - Ahero interchange and Nyamasaria- Kiboswa road. He said plans for construction of the Kiboswa- Chemelil- Fort Tenan Road and budget allocation were done during Uhuru's time.

He told Luo Nyanza residents not to be lied to that President Ruto has done a lot in the development of the region that warrants his re-election.

Omond told the community to start ditching the ODM party. He argued that many Kenyans are ditching the party for alternative political parties.

“Let Luos not remain alone in the ODM because other communities like Luya, Kisii, Maasai, Turkana and Coast are ditching the party. Let us join alternative political parties,” Omondi said.

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Related Topics

Caroli Omondi William Ruto Elections 2027 Kivumbi 2027
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