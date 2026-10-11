Jubilee succession wars deepen after Uhuru names Matiang'i acting party leader

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Fred Matiang'i during Jubilee Party's NEC meeting on September 22,2026. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The former ruling Jubilee Party is once again in turmoil over succession following former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to name Fred Matiang’i as the acting party leader.

One of the party’s four deputy leaders, Jeremiah Kioni, says the party betrayed him by downplaying his ambitions to succeed Uhuru. He insists he will still present his candidature to the delegates, a move that risks deepening divisions within the party.