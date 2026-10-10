ODM divisions emerge at Raila memorial as leaders clash over 2027

The simmering political rivalry between Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa came into sharp focus on Friday as ODM leaders marked the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death, with divisions over the party’s future exposed by fierce attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.
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