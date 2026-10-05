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Maraga vows to crack down on corruption if elected president

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 5, 2026
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UGM Party Presidential aspirant David Maraga at the University of Houston Law Center. [Maraga,X]

Presidential hopeful David Maraga has pledged to promote integrity and accountability in government and, if elected president in the 2027 General Election, take tough action against corruption.

Speaking to his diaspora supporters in Texas, United States, on Sunday, Maraga said he would not hesitate to prosecute and jail leaders found guilty of stealing public resources.

The United Green Movement (UGM) Party presidential flagbearer, on a three-week campaign tour of the United States, also promised to safeguard public funds and ensure they benefit Kenyans.

“I will not steal from you, my family to steal from you or those I work with to steal from you,” Maraga said.

He blamed weaknesses in Kenya’s laws and institutions for the persistence of corruption, arguing that graft has undermined the country’s economic development for decades.

Maraga cited Singapore’s transformation under its founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew as an example of how strong leadership and accountability could drive national development.

“We are talking about Singapore in Kenya. You know what Lee Kuan Yew did to make Singapore admirable,” he said.

The former Chief Justice said public resources belonged to Kenyans and pledged to protect them from misuse.

“Kenyans have not given that money to you to put it in your pocket. I will guard that for you,” he said.

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