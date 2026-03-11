Mvurya tells off Joho over bid to be Ruto's deputy

Audio By Vocalize

Cabinet Secretaries Salim Mvurya and Hassan Joho have reignited their political rivalry after Mvurya cautioned Joho against pressuring President William Ruto over the 2027 running mate position.

Mvurya, who serves as Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports CS, said it was solely the prerogative of President Ruto to choose his running mate, adding that it would be disrespectful to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for Joho to seek to replace him in the next general election.

Speaking during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders’ meeting in Mombasa, he warned against prematurely debating who should be Ruto’s running mate.

“The presidential candidate usually chooses his running mate and this should not be turned into a political campaign issue,” he said. “We should not put unnecessary pressure on the president or give the Coast people false hope, because they will not have a say in this choice. We should also not belittle the deputy president by seeking to replace him.”

Mvurya appeared to be referring to Joho and his supporters, who have been campaigning for the Coast politician to become Ruto’s running mate in 2027. Joho has also announced plans to run for the presidency in 2032 after supporting Ruto in the upcoming elections.

Mvurya likened the situation to a gubernatorial candidate choosing a running mate, stressing that a presidential candidate similarly exercises discretion in this decision. He urged Coast leaders to avoid creating unrealistic expectations among residents or pressuring the president.

Mvurya encouraged regional leaders to focus on unity and strengthening political influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

During the meeting, Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana rejected the idea of political “zoning” in the Coast region. He said leadership positions, especially legislative seats, should be decided by voters at the ballot, not by arrangements among a few political leaders.

He said residents of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Lamu and Tana River should remain free to elect leaders of their choice.

Mungatana stressed the region’s electoral potential, noting that the Coast could deliver over four million votes in 2027 if leaders work together to mobilise voters across counties.

The leaders welcomed the growing cooperation between Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) and UDA, describing it as a major political boost for the region.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi emphasised the importance of unity among Coast leaders, urging them to consolidate support for President Ruto’s re-election and implement deliberate voter mobilisation strategies after Ramadhan.