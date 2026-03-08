×
Kindiki to politicians: 'Church is not a campaign podium'

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 8, 2026
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with Meru Governor  Isaac Mutuma during the induction of Bishop David Mwiti, new Bishop of Kaaga Synod on March 8, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has told political leaders to stop turning church services into campaign platforms, warning that the practice risks eroding the spiritual purpose of religious gatherings.

Kindiki made the remarks during the induction of Bishop David Mwiti as the new Bishop of Kaaga Synod in Meru, an event attended by governors, ministers and members of parliament, none of whom he allowed to address the congregation.

"I urge my colleagues going forward we should respect the sanctity of the church. It is a place of going to seek the blessing of God. When in need of politics let's make other forums to express ourselves after the church," said Kindiki.

His directive was immediate and pointed. Though several senior leaders sat in the pews, Kindiki ensured the pulpit remained off-limits.

"We have many political leaders present but for today they will not speak. It is a day of worship and we have many arenas where we can address our people," he added.

The move stands in contrast to a growing pattern across the country where politicians use Sunday services to donate money, announce development projects and mobilise voter support, a trend that peaks during election cycles.

Among those present were Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, also an ordained Methodist reverend, Deputy Governor Linda Kiome, Water Cabinet Secretary Erick Muga and Tigania East MP Mpuria Aburi.

Religious leaders have long raised concerns over politicians delivering lengthy speeches during services, at times overshadowing liturgical programmes.

Some churches have drawn criticism for enabling the practice, with detractors arguing it blurs the boundary between faith and political patronage.

"There is no need to politicize and talk. I know we like to talk but today is not the day. I just wish to recognize the leaders present," added Kindiki.

.

.

