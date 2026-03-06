ODM sets March 27 special delegates convention amid internal rift

Audio By Vocalize

Some members of ODM's National Executive Council (NEC) during the Party's 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold a Special National Delegates Convention in Nairobi on Friday, March 27.

Top of their agenda includes ratifying the National Governing Council’s resolution on party leadership and noting resolutions made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) last month.

In a letter dated March 5, ODM Acting Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo said the convention will bring together officials from 16 categories within the party. They include members of the National Executive Committee, the Parliamentary Group, the Council of Governors and their deputies.

Other delegates will come from the ODM Youth League, the women’s league and representatives of persons with disabilities, among other party organs.

Omanyo’s announcement comes days after the Party held a high-stakes Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, amid internal divisions.

Among those who attended the meeting at Parliament Buildings were lawmakers allied to the ‘Linda Mwananchi’ faction, led by embattled ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna was accompanied by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Ombane and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

The developments follow Sifuna’s removal as the party’s secretary-general by the NEC during a meeting in Mombasa on February 11, 2026, after which Omanyo assumed the role in an acting capacity.

“The party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect,” ODM said at the time.

ODM’s governing council comprises the party leader, deputy leaders, secretary-general, chairperson, elected governors, senators and members of Parliament, as well as representatives of special interest groups and other national officials. Its decisions carry significant weight and can shape the party’s political direction nationwide.

Rivalry within the Party has seen it split into two factions; the Linda Mwananchi and Linda Ground initiatives, with each holding separate rallies.