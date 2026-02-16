Wandayi calls for ODM unity, warns dissenters amid UDA talks

Audio By Vocalize

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi (second right), Vihiga Woman Rep Beatrice Adagala and other leaders during service at ACK Mumias Cathedral on February 15, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has called for discipline and unity within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), amid rising internal disagreements over the party’s political direction.

Speaking at a church fundraiser in Mumias Sunday, he urged party members to stop airing grievances publicly and instead use internal structures, including the National Executive Committee (NEC), to resolve disputes.

His remarks come as ODM faces pressure over its evolving engagement with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wandayi noted loyalty to party leader Oburu Oginga, signaling a hardline stance against dissenters. “Always embrace negotiations so that the party remains united. We stand with the position of the party leader,” he said.

He warned that members unhappy with the party’s direction should reconsider their stay.

“Those displeased with the position of the party should walk away. We cannot have two factions in a party; we cannot call party rebels a faction,” Wandayi stated.

The tensions follow ODM’s reported push for a pre-2027 arrangement with UDA, including a claim to the Deputy President’s slot, which has sparked debate within the party. Some leaders question the optics and implications of the negotiations. Kakamega Governor Fernandez Barasa echoed Wandayi’s call for unity, urging members to support the party leader despite differing views. “We may have a difference in opinion, but my stand is very clear: we are supporting our party leader’s position. We have given him the mandate to negotiate with the government through UDA so that we are in government after the 2027 polls,” he said.

The debate has also sparked discussion within UDA. Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula said coalition negotiations are part of democratic politics, but the President’s choice of a running mate will ultimately rely on merit and loyalty.

“The President will know how to navigate the situation. He must pick someone who has the capacity, is loyal, and can coordinate activities,” Savula said, adding that the position requires someone informed on national policies to avoid friction, citing past tensions with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka urged pragmatic politics, focusing on consolidating power and delivering development instead of internal wrangles. “The purpose of getting into politics is forming a government. Those in the opposition want to form a government and here they are in government. They should stick where they are,” he said.