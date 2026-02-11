Petition filed seeking to bar use of State House for political activities

Audio By Vocalize

President Ruto during a meeting with boda boda officials from all sub-counties at State House, Nairobi, on August 7, 2025. [PCS]

Monica Muthoni Ndung'u, an advocate and aspiring Woman Representative for Kiambu County, has moved to court seeking to stop the unconstitutional use of State House for partisan political activities.

In a petition filed at the Milimani High Court, Ndung’u, alongside co-petitioner Joseph Karanja Muchai, is challenging President William Ruto’s recent move to host political party meetings, including UDA caucuses and internal party governance sessions, at the official presidential residence.

“Pending the inter partes hearing of this application, a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondent and any person acting under their authority from convening or permitting political party meetings or partisan activities at State House, Nairobi," the petitioners seek.

Further, they seek orders barring President Ruto's administration from utilising State House facilities, staff, security, or any public resources for political or party purposes until their petition is heard and determined.

The petition filed by the duo cites at least 13 documented events hosted at State House between June 2024 and February 2026.

Central to the case is a February 4, 2026, Facebook post by President Ruto confirming he met party aspirants at the residence.

"Met 12,353 UDA aspirants for the 2027 General Election, State House, Nairobi. They included 149 aspirants for the governor position, 279 for the Senate, 323 aspiring women representatives, 1,372 MPs, and 10,230 MCAs," the President stated in the post cited in the petition.

The petitioners argue this constitutes a direct admission that State House was used for a mass political party meeting linked to party nominations and the 2027 election.

Other cited events include the June 18, 2024, Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting and a January 17, 2025, UDA-ANC party merger ceremony.

Most recently, on January 26, 2026, the President chaired the UDA National Governing Council meeting at the official residence.

"At State House, Nairobi, chaired the UDA National Governing Council meeting," the President posted on Facebook, according to exhibits attached to the petition.

Ndung'u argues these activities violate multiple constitutional provisions, including Articles 73 and 75 on leadership and integrity, Articles 38 and 81 on political rights and electoral fairness, and Article 129 on executive authority.

"Executive authority is delegated sovereign power to be exercised only in the public interest and in accordance with the Constitution," the petition states.

"Hosting political party aspirants, internal party organs, and partisan caucuses at State House constitutes an unconstitutional diversion of sovereign executive authority from public service to private partisan advantage."

The petitioners seek a declaration that such use of State House is unconstitutional and a permanent injunction restraining state organs from permitting the practice.

"Ultimately, the petition invites the Court to reaffirm a central principle of Kenya's constitutional democracy: that no public office is above the Constitution, and that constitutional compliance is required at all times," Ndung'u states.

Critically, they have also sought urgent conservatory orders to stop the practice pending the case's determination.

"Conservatory orders are preventive remedies aimed at maintaining the status quo, so constitutional disputes are resolved on merits rather than overtaken by events."

The petitioner argues that State House operations inherently involve public resources, including security personnel, administrative staff, logistics, and infrastructure, making their use for partisan purposes unconstitutional even without direct cash expenditure.

"When one party campaigns from State House, the field is tilted before the race begins," they contend.

"Hosting 12,353 UDA aspirants at State House confers institutional legitimacy and psychological advantage unavailable to opposition parties and independent candidates."

The case has been filed against the Attorney General as representative of the National Government.

The matter is pending hearing and directions.