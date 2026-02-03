National Liberal Party writes to registrar seeking clarity of status of Azimio

Charity Ngilu, Kalonzo Musyoka, Uhuru Kenyatta and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga at the Azimio flag bearer unveiling in Nairobi on March 12, 2022. [File, Standard]

The National Liberal Party (NLP), a founding member of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, has formally petitioned the Registrar of Political Parties to provide clarity on the coalition’s current status. Secretary General Omondi Koyoo, in the letter, said the registrar must provide details on the coalition structure, finances, and membership.

This comes at a time when Azimio is grappling with internal shifts, including the resignation of its Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, earlier today.

In a statement, Koyoo said the coalition, born out of the 2011 amendment to the Political Parties Act that allowed for coalition political parties, must now demonstrate transparency and accountability.

“At its inception, Azimio united 26 registered parties, making it the largest coalition in Kenya’s history and a symbol of broad‑based representation. It was recognised as the majority party in Parliament and positioned as a force for unity, reform, and democratic aspiration,” said Koyoo.

He emphasised that coalitions are ‘living agreements, not tombstones’ and therefore should evolve with the rhythm of democratic choice. He demanded that the Registrar furnish the coalition’s deed of agreement, the current list of constituent parties, details of those that have exited, the status of its governing body, and a record of officials who have left.

In the eight demand letter, Koyoo said NLP is seeking to know the total amount of money disbursed by the registrar from the Political Parties' Fund to Azimio Constituent Political Parties, specifically the amount attached to the 6.9 million Presidential votes garnered in the 2022 general election, and the compliance status of the coalition.

“It is in light ofthe aforementioned that National Liberal Party (a founding constituent member of Azimio) formally and urgently requests Azimio la umoja one Kenya Coalition Political Party Deed of Agreement registered with your office, status of the current total constituent membership, and list of the parties that exited the coalition,” read part of the letter.

Other demands include a list of the active and current constituent parties, the status of the coalition’s governing body, and a list of all officials who exited the coalition for whatever reasons.

Tuju’s resignation adds weight to the Liberal Party’s concerns, highlighting cracks in the coalition’s leadership at a critical juncture.

Koyoo’s sentiments were echoed by party leader Augustus Muli, who decried the current state of political parties, saying they are languishing and facing deregistration because of the costs of recruitment and running office, while partner parties are hoarding millions in banks courtesy of the Azimio coalition

“Azimio’s last engagement was last year when an election for the IEBC selection panel resulted in a winner the leader didn’t want. It cost the country 8 months in courts,” he said, adding, “Azimio currently doesn’t have clear officials and offices. The current officials are scared of holding elections, fearing that smaller parties might actually take over the leadership positions due to their numbers.”

Muli called on the coalition’s Chairman, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, to give new energy and cohesion to Azimio.