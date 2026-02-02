Gachagua back in Mt Kenya as church attack sparks storm

Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua address residents at Gitugi market in Muranga county, on February 1, 2026. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
The United Opposition brigade, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, headed to Murang’a, urging Kenyans to rally behind the Wantam movement ahead of the 2027 General Election.
