Malala: Police behind teargas attack on Gachagua in Othaya

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala during an interview on KTN. [ Screen grab]]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala alleges police orchestrated the attack on party leader Rigathi Gachagua at Witima Anglican Church of Kenya in Othaya.

He said no officers visited the scene 40 hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced a probe.

The attack occurred on Sunday, January 25, around 11 a.m. during a church service when unknown individuals disrupted the service by throwing teargas canisters, causing panic and forcing worshippers to flee.

Several vehicles were damaged within the church compound, with one of Gachagua's vehicles set on fire.

Speaking during an interview on KTN Monday, Malala said the attack lasted one hour and showed no human compassion.

"The officers leading the attack were from Murang'a and the Nairobi headquarters, not from the neighbouring police stations. Among them was the bodyguard to Betty Maina, the Woman Representative for Murang'a," Malala said.

Gachagua claimed that 15 rogue police officers under the command of two bodyguards belonging to a Murang'a politician converged at her Nyeri home before moving to Witima church armed with AK-47 rifles and teargas canisters.

Malala recounted the events that transpired at the church, comparing the incident to the 2007 Kiambaa massacre, where over 30 people, mostly women and children, were burned alive in a church during post-election violence.

"On Sunday, I felt what the women and children who died in the Kiambaa massacre went through. At Witima, congregants were blocked from leaving the church after teargas was lobbed inside. Children fainted at the altar, crying in pain as they inhaled toxic gas, while mothers were unable to control or protect their children," he said.

Gachagua was later evacuated to safety through a fence with the help of his private security and residents.

The National Police Service launched investigations into the incident following a directive from Murkomen, who condemned the incident and ordered the Inspector General of Police to conduct swift inquiries.

Murkomen reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the tenets of democracy, including the right to lawful assembly and freedom of worship.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with leaders across the country condemning the violence.