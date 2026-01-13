Havi eyes Westands seat, promises to ensure strict oversight of Judiciary

Former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi. [File, Standard]

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi has said he will use Parliament to hold officials accountable and confront corruption, if elected Westlands MP.

He warned incompetent judges and advocates that their days were numbered.

“I will not stop. Let those judges who are incompetent and corrupt, let those advocates who are incompetent and corrupt fear. And they must fear because I will not stop,” Havi said.

He spoke on Tuesday, when he declared interest in contesting for the Westlands parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

The former LSK president revealed plans to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and seek nomination on another party.

Havi unsuccessfully contested for the seat in 2022, losing to incumbent MP Tim Wanyonyi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The former LSK President noted that his previous defeat resulted from unforeseen circumstances and the incumbency advantage rather than voter rejection.

Havi currently chairs the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) until February.

He cited his tenure as LSK president as among proof of his ability to drive reform.

“An insinuation that the badge of these offices has not yielded fruits or results to the people of Kenya is one that needs to be interrogated on the background of this discussion,” Havi observed.

He said he would seek a ticket within the United Opposition framework, noting the Democratic Action Party (DAP) as a possibility, and confirmed he had informed President William Ruto of his decision to leave UDA.

Central to his campaign is a pledge to strengthen parliamentary oversight.

Havi said he would focus on legislation to create youth employment through vocational training and partnerships with multinational companies operating in Westlands.

On the judiciary, he proposed amendments to introduce mechanisms against judges who delay cases.

“We don’t need the entire 290 elected members of the National Assembly to be vocal in oversight. Just a few. I believe I have the capacity, bearing in mind what I’ve done before, to do this,” Havi explained.

Havi defended his confrontational social media presence as a tool for accountability and said he would continue using his platforms aggressively if elected.

On local issues, including rising crime and the cost of living, Havi linked the challenges to national policy failures and poor legislative scrutiny.

He criticised MPs for approving Finance Bills without proper scrutiny and vowed to address local infrastructure problems such as non-functional streetlights.

The former LSK president also rejected proposals to expand the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to include more non-lawyers.

“We can’t have non-lawyers decide the affairs of lawyers, judges and magistrates,” Havi said, adding that compromised elections, not structure, are the problem.

Havi appealed to residents, workers, business owners and students in Westlands to register and transfer their votes, framing the contest as a choice between silence and confrontation in Parliament.

“All you need is one vocal voice in the National Assembly, and I’ve promised to speak for you,” Havi said.