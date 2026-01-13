Nyakera: Ruto exploiting ODM leaders to split party

Irungu Nyakera during a press conference on Wednesday, February, 21, 2024. [File, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Nairobi patron Irungu Nyakera has claimed President William Ruto is working to diminish the Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) national reach and confine it to the Nyanza region.

Speaking on Spice FM, Nyakera alleged that Ruto's broader objective centres on building the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) into Kenya's dominant political force while strategically weakening ODM beyond its traditional stronghold.

"The biggest target for Ruto is building UDA and killing ODM, not completely, but turning it into a Nyanza-only party. The power ODM had outside Nyanza, he wants it clipped," noted Nyakera on Tuesday, January 13.

Irungu Nyakera: The president's biggest political goal appears to be building UDA while weakening ODM, not eliminating it entirely, but reducing it to a Nyanza-only party. His strategy seems aimed at pushing Joho and ODM leaders at the Coast out of the party, encouraging them to…



According to Nyakera, the President's approach includes encouraging Coast leaders, including Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, to exit ODM and form a new political outfit that would replace the party’s dominance in the region.

His remarks follow recent warnings from Coast ODM leaders that they could redirect their political allegiance if Joho does not secure a top leadership role in the party before the 2027 elections.

"In 2017, the Coast region delivered more seats and votes to Raila Odinga and ODM, even more than Nyanza. Hassan Joho has invested a lot of time and resources in ODM. If ODM leadership is not given to Joho, we at the Coast will champion another political pathway and we will not be afraid. Joho has everything it takes to be a party leader," said former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

Joho affirmed his willingness to lead the region and outlined a political roadmap that includes backing President Ruto for a second term.

"It must be understood that we are supporting President William Ruto for two terms because Baba left us in the broad-based government. After that, we will go for the presidency, but that ambition can only be achieved if we are united," noted Joho.

Nyakera noted dismantling ODM represents just one element of Ruto and UDA's political strategy.

He alleged the President is also promoting individuals within his camp to declare presidential bids, creating confusion and fracturing the opposition.

He pointed to former Deputy Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo, who announced his intention to contest the presidency in 2027 before resigning from his civil service position.

Nyakera drew parallels between Owalo's declaration and that of former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who previously announced a presidential run before eventually aligning with Ruto.

Nyakera further accused the government of resorting to violence to maintain control and warned that this could trigger escalating political confrontations.

"It seems the government wants to make violence a currency, and that means those of us in the opposition may be forced to use it as well. Nobody has a monopoly on violence. If the government uses goons, the opposition will also use goons, and in the end, it is Kenyans who will suffer," said Nyakera.