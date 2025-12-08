×
IEBC warns political actors against trying to influence election officials

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 8, 2025
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during stakeholder engagement forum on December 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard].

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has cautioned political players against renewed attempts to infiltrate or intimidate

election officials, saying the schemes are futile in Kenya’s increasingly transparent electoral system.

Speaking during a high-level Stakeholder Engagement Forum reviewing the November 27 by-elections, Ethekon said the Commission observed troubling behaviour, including

attempts to pressure presiding and returning officers.

“We witnessed attempts by political actors to infiltrate and influence our officials,” he said, questioning why anyone confident in their campaign would harass election staff.

 “Such desperation only raises questions about the legitimacy of the victory you seek.”

Ethekon maintained that Kenya’s electoral architecture, supported by returning officers, party agents, observers, technology, the media and security agencies, makes rigging

virtually impossible.

“It is high time political actors learn that stealing elections in this country is impossible. With all these eyes and cameras, where will you hide?” he posed.

The forum, supported by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD-Kenya), brought together political parties, observers, civil society groups, security agencies and the media.

Ethekon highlighted several gains in the November by-elections, including timely opening of polling stations, over 99 per cent KIEMS kit functionality, efficient results transmission

and improved coordination with security agencies.

He said the IEBC also resolved disputes swiftly across the 22 electoral areas.

On his part, the IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan commended staff, political actors, security teams and community leaders for ensuring orderly voting and smooth biometric

identification.

He noted that the polls offered valuable lessons for future operations, supported by a Sh798 million budget that sustained voter education and outreach.

CMD-Kenya Executive Director Frankline Mukwanja described the by-elections as an important test of Kenya’s democratic resilience, urging deeper youth engagement.

Also present was the Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu who called for stronger protection of journalists, warning that attacks on the media have become

“normalised.” She urged police to act on officers who assault reporters.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin reassured stakeholders of police neutrality, saying officers operate strictly within the law.

“We deal with goons as goons. Criminals carry no political labels,” he said, noting that several suspects from the by-elections have already been charged.

