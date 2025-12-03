×
The Standard

Nyaribo survives the chop as Senators call for impeachment rules

By Edwin Nyarangi | Dec. 3, 2025
Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo(centre) with his accompanied with lawyers Ombui Ratemo(left) and Brian Muriithi during his impeachment motion at the Senate on December 3, 2025.[Boniface Okendo, Standard

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo survived impeachment through a technicality after a majority of the Senators voted in support of a preliminary objection. Nyaribo joins his Kericho and Isiolo counterparts Erick Mutai and Abdi Guyo, who were also saved on technicalities.

When he appeared before the Senate plenary yesterday, Nyaribo pleaded not guilty to all the charges that led to his impeachment after 23 MCAs supported the Motion moved by Bonyamatuta Ward Rep Julius Matwere. The Governor faced charges of gross violation of the Constitution and abuse of office, with the assembly counsel Katwa Kigen leading the charge.

