Governor Nyaribo denies charges as Senate hears impeachment motion

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo (in a red tie) arrives at Parliament Buildings for his impeachment hearing on December 3, 2025. [Senate of Kenya, X]

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has pleaded not guilty to impeachment charges as his two-day hearing began in the Senate on Wednesday, December 3.

This is amid disputes over whether the County Assembly met the threshold to proceed.

Nyaribo, present in the Senate chambers, denied each allegation as the Deputy Clerk of the Senate Mohamed Ali read them out.

He was impeached on November 25, 2025 for the third time since assuming office.

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) accused Nyaribo of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, and abuse of office, citing his endorsement of Bunge Mashinani sittings they claimed were illegal.

The lawmakers also objected to Nyaribo’s public support of Speaker Enock Okero, whose October 2024 impeachment remains tied up in court, and his appointment of Sylvanus Ndemo as acting Clerk against assembly opposition.

The MCAs said the governor bypassed the assembly to make unilateral decisions, including assenting to the Supplementary Appropriations Bill 2024, appointing Peris Oroko as a County Executive Committee (CECM) member, and forming a panel for Public Service Board recruitment.

They accused him of failing to deliver the State of the County Address for two years and authorising a Sh5 million payment to himself as salary arrears.

The governor was also said to have recruited 358 staff at an annual cost of Sh325 million, increasing the wage bill against Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) advice and a hiring freeze.

Nyaribo’s lawyer Elias Mutuma challenged the hearing, arguing that 23 votes in favour fell short of the two-thirds threshold required for impeachment.

“The County Assembly of Nyamira has 35 members. That number cannot be reduced by interpretation, innovation, or improvising by any member. Therefore, the two thirds of 35 is 24. This motion cannot be allowed to move to the next level as it would legitimize a process that is fraudulent,” said Mutuma.

Lawyer Katwa Kigen countered that only 22 votes were needed due to three vacant seats, and that four absentee MCAs authorised colleagues to vote on their behalf.

“It is my argument that the word ‘all’ contemplates the people in office. Otherwise, it would mean that County Assemblies, Senate, and the National Assembly cannot conduct some affairs when vacancies arise in their membership,” Kigen stated.

Speaker Amason Kingi is expected to rule on whether to terminate or continue the hearings.

Senators voted to hear and determine the matter in plenary after rejecting a proposal to form a special 11-member committee for the trial.