Youth leaders launch political movement to seek inclusion in national affairs

Youth during Gen Z protests in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Amid heightened political activities, the youth have resorted to forming a movement to give their input in national affairs.

Youth leaders drawn from Mt Kenya and across the country announced the creation of a new youth-driven political movement, as they declared that a new chapter of coalitions is in the offing.

The group, led by Joseph Nduki has decried long-standing frustrations owing to unemployment, limited participation in national decision-making, and persistent inequality in accessing opportunities.

The team said the decision to launch the movement was motivated by a growing sense that young people have been “overlooked and underestimated” despite repeated promises of inclusion.

“Many national opportunities continue to benefit a small, privileged group, leaving the majority of youth feeling sidelined,” he said.

The group has resolved to create a political force driven by young leaders with integrity, bold ideas rooted in real issues, a vision for economic freedom, digital empowerment, and equality as well as a commitment to end corruption, tribal politics and empty promises.

“This is not just a party. This is not just a movement. This is a revolution of minds. A reawakening of a generation. A united front for every young Kenyan who has ever felt ignored. We are calling on every young person—students, hustlers, creatives, farmers, entrepreneurs, and dreamers—to rise with us. To turn frustration into action. To turn our numbers into power. To turn our voice into policy. The youth are not the future—we are the now. Kenya belongs to all of us and together, we will reclaim it,” they said.

The outfit officials include Joseph Nduki as the chairperson, Lawrence Mutwiri as leader while Julius Karanja will serve as Secretary General.

The founders of the movement said that they will provide a platform for young Kenyans to influence policy and take on leadership roles in addition to championing integrity, economic empowerment, digital innovation, and equality, while advocating against corruption and divisive politics.

“This is more than a political outfit. It represents a shift in mindset and a collective effort to involve young people at every level of national decision-making,” the founders said.

They said that youth in parts of the country, including Mt Kenya have been forgotten and despite being promised opportunities, they never get to them, with only a few privileged benefiting.

In the long run, the group said that they have been bearing the weight of unemployment, exclusion from decision-making, and endless political games that do not reflect the dreams of young people.

“Today, a new chapter begins. The era where the youth remain silent, sidelined, and underestimated is over. We are stepping forward—not as spectators, but as leaders shaping the future of Kenya. This movement is born from the frustration of being left out, the hunger for real change, and the belief that youth deserve a seat at every table where national decisions are made,” they insisted.

They have since urged the young people to join the movement and stand for liberation for the youth in the country.

“The movement is calling on youth from diverse backgrounds—including students, workers, creatives, farmers, and entrepreneurs—to participate actively in shaping the country’s future. Kenya’s youth are not simply “leaders of tomorrow,” but essential contributors to today’s national agenda,” said the founders.

The group is seeking to roll out nationwide engagement activities in the coming months and not only mobilise young people but also channel their concerns into policy proposals.