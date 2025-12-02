×
Boni Khalwale kicked out as Senate Majority Whip

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 2, 2025
Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale during the requiem mass of late Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Nairobi South C on March 1, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been kicked out as Senate Majority Chief Whip after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) senators voted to remove him in a Tuesday afternoon session presided over by Speaker Amason Kingi.

Kingi told the House he received formal communication from Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot confirming that UDA members resolved to replace Khalwale with Bungoma Senator David Wafula Wakoli.

“The minutes indicate that a resolution was passed to remove the Senate Majority Whip Senator Boni Khalwale in accordance with standing order 22(5). The majority party elected David Wafula Wakoli to serve as the Senate Majority Whip in his place,” said Kingi.

“Accordingly, I wish to communicate to the House that the Majority Party Coalition has effected changes in the Office of the Senate Majority Whip which shall now take effect. The office holder therefore is Sen. Sen. David Waful Wakoli, MP,” he added.

Khalwale has in recent weeks defied party lines and publicly questioned decisions made by President William Ruto, even though his role required him to enforce discipline among Kenya Kwanza senators. 

His break with the party sharpened after he backed Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) candidate Seth Panyako in the Malava contest instead of UDA’s David Ndakwa, who won.

UDA issued Khalwale a fourteen-day notice on 14 October to explain why he should not face disciplinary action for alleged misconduct. 

Khalwale dismissed the warning, saying he supported Panyako as a protest against what he described as flawed nomination processes that sidelined his preferred choice, Ryan Injendi.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the move marked the beginning of a broader purge against UDA, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and independent lawmakers who campaigned for rival candidates in the 27 November mini polls.

“There are lawmakers in UDA and ODM who supported our opponents in the mini polls. We will begin the process of de-whipping them tomorrow including those serving in committees and the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC)," said Cherargei.

UDA won fourteen of the twenty-two contested seats but party leaders have partly blamed the losses on internal divisions.

Similar rifts surfaced in other parties. Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga backed Eric Wekesa in Kabuchai Chwele ward despite Forum for the Restoration of Democracy Kenya (FORD Kenya) fielding its own candidate, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali supported Democratic Congress Party (DCP) candidate Stanley Kenga in Magarini and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi of ODM backed Panyako in Malava.

In Homabay, Governor Gladys Wanga removed Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga from the Agriculture portfolio after he supported Philip Aroko over ODM candidate Boyd Were in Kasipul.

