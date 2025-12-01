By-election winners set for swearing-in as IEBC gazettes names

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), on Monday, gazetted the names of 22 winners of the November 27 by-elections paving the way for their swearing in and assumption of office.
In the gazette notice dated December 1, 2025, IEBC stated that it was satisfied with the election of Baringo Senator-elect Kiprono Chemitei, six members of parliament, and 15 members of county assembly.
According to the commission, the Thursday vote met the requirements of the constitution and provisions of the Elections Act.
“IEBC declares that those listed hereunder were elected to the Senate, National Assembly, and County Assemblies having received the majority of the votes cast in the by-elections held on November 27, 2025 and complied with the provisions of the Election Act and the Constitution,” read part of the gazette notice.