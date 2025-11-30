×
'Faya si faya': Kindiki emerges stronger from by-election but battle for his seat still on

By Josphat Thiong’o | Nov. 30, 2025
DP Kithure Kindiki enjoying himself at Ishara, Mbeere North Constituency. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

The just concluded by-elections have been hailed as a show of political might for President William Ruto and his broad-based government but have also fuelled debate on his political line-up ahead of the 2027 General Election.

A strong showing in the mini-poll by both his deputy Kithure Kindiki and by the ODM party - amid sustained calls for the retention of Kindiki as his running mate in 2027 - has further thrust to the fore President Ruto’s tough balancing act as he seeks to tighten his grip on the slipping Mt Kenya region and accommodate new allies in his broad-based outfit.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Broad-Based Government Kenya Kwanza President William Ruto
