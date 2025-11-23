×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mudavadi urges peace ahead of Malava by-election

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 23, 2025
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula campaigns for UDA candidates David Ndakwa in Malava on November 22, 2025. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on residents of Malava Constituency to maintain peace, unity and  political sobriety as they prepare to vote in the November 27 by-election.

Speaking during campaign rallies on Sunday, Mudavadi urged voters to back UDA candidate David Ndakwa, describing him as a visionary leader capable of driving development in the constituency.

He said Malava was at a defining moment and needed stable, responsible leadership.

“The by-election should be an opportunity for the community to affirm its desire for peace and progress, not a platform for tension or divisive rhetoric,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Malava deserves steady leadership, and I believe David Ndakwa reflects these values.”

The seat fell vacant following the death of MP Malulu Injendi on February 17.

The contest has drawn significant national attention, with major parties keen to strengthen their presence in Kakamega County.

As campaigns intensify, concerns over rising tensions have emerged, prompting appeals from leaders, including Mudavadi, against inflammatory politics.

He urged residents to support leaders focused on development rather than divisive interests.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Malava By-Elections 2025 Mudavadi Calls For Peaceful Campaigns Mudavadi In Malava
.

Latest Stories

COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
How olive oil suppresses breast cancer
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
3 hrs ago
African nations roll out policies to keep green wealth at home
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
By Bernard Lusigi 3 hrs ago
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved