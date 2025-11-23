Mudavadi urges peace ahead of Malava by-election

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula campaigns for UDA candidates David Ndakwa in Malava on November 22, 2025. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on residents of Malava Constituency to maintain peace, unity and political sobriety as they prepare to vote in the November 27 by-election.

Speaking during campaign rallies on Sunday, Mudavadi urged voters to back UDA candidate David Ndakwa, describing him as a visionary leader capable of driving development in the constituency.

He said Malava was at a defining moment and needed stable, responsible leadership.

“The by-election should be an opportunity for the community to affirm its desire for peace and progress, not a platform for tension or divisive rhetoric,” he said.

“Malava deserves steady leadership, and I believe David Ndakwa reflects these values.”

The seat fell vacant following the death of MP Malulu Injendi on February 17.

The contest has drawn significant national attention, with major parties keen to strengthen their presence in Kakamega County.

As campaigns intensify, concerns over rising tensions have emerged, prompting appeals from leaders, including Mudavadi, against inflammatory politics.

He urged residents to support leaders focused on development rather than divisive interests.



