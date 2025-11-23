×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

2027 litmus test: Ruto, Gachagua showdown looms ahead of mini polls

By Ndung’u Gachane | Nov. 23, 2025
President William Ruto after he attended church service at Gospel Embassy Chapel Kisii, Kisii County.[PCS]

The upcoming by-elections will provide a popularity contest between President William Ruto and his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua as they shift the political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

While Gachagua has been claiming to have taken control of the Mt Kenya region that overwhelmingly voted for Ruto — after he garnered 2.9 million votes in the 2022 General Election — following his impeachment, the President, by elevating Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruuku into the Cabinet, provided a ground to confirm or dismiss Gachagua’s claims.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Upcoming By-Elections IEBC By-Elections 2025 By-Elections Early 2027 Campaigns
.

Latest Stories

Clans, national politics, money to shape Malava mini-poll outcome
Clans, national politics, money to shape Malava mini-poll outcome
Western
By Bernard Lusigi
13 mins ago
High-stakes as 11 candidates vie to replace Wandayi in Ugunja
Nyanza
By Isaiah Gwengi
13 mins ago
Narok Town Ward race heats up as UDA, DCP face off
Rift Valley
By George Sayagie
13 mins ago
Cytonn, creditors suffer a streak of losses at the Court of Appeal
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

High-stakes as 11 candidates vie to replace Wandayi in Ugunja
By Isaiah Gwengi 13 mins ago
High-stakes as 11 candidates vie to replace Wandayi in Ugunja
Clans, national politics, money to shape Malava mini-poll outcome
By Bernard Lusigi 13 mins ago
Clans, national politics, money to shape Malava mini-poll outcome
Top banks ready Sh298.1b war chest for looming loan defaults
By Brian Ngugi 13 mins ago
Top banks ready Sh298.1b war chest for looming loan defaults
Cytonn, creditors suffer a streak of losses at the Court of Appeal
By Kamau Muthoni 13 mins ago
Cytonn, creditors suffer a streak of losses at the Court of Appeal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved