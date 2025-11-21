Kigame urges law students to use music, art for social justice

Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame lectures law students on using music art as a way of advocating social justice at University of Nairobi school of law in Nairobi on 21st November 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Presidential aspirant, renowned musician and social justice advocate Dr Reuben Kigame has urged law students to use music and art to inspire social justice and change in Kenya and beyond.

While speaking during the academic week at the University of Nairobi, Parklands campus, Dr Kigame delivered a thought-provoking public lecture, highlighting the powerful intersection of music and social justice, which was the title of his PhD dissertation.

In line with the academic week theme "The Lawyer beyond Law" the musician challenged the students to move beyond filing petitions and explore their creative talents as a means of promoting social justice, whether through music, poetry, painting, embroidery, or other forms of expression.

"You don't have to be a musician to make a difference – you can use any form of art to send a message about a concern in society," he said, adding that "Music can interact with policy at a very intimate point of connection and can be used to influence policy and governance in Kenya and across the globe."

The presidential hopeful shared his own experiences as a social justice songwriter, dating back to his early 20s when he taught history at Mary Hill High School in Kiambu. He highlighted his songs "Who Will Help the Refugees?" and "Home for Christmas," which address issues of refugee crises and child labour, respectively.

"I wrote Home for Christmas" when my daughter was 9 years old and I would imagine her being a househelp at that young age due to poverty because this was what was happening around me at that time."

Who Will Help the Refugees was inspired by a story he read in the 90s about a mother who had to give birth on a boat while fleeing from her country.

He added that "when you see me posting on social media and calling out this government for exporting our citizens for cheap and exploitative labour abroad and then have many of them coming back home in coffins, it is not for the sake of it. It's because it really gets to me."

He emphasized that music has long been a potent tool for promoting social justice, citing the examples of legendary musicians such as Miriam Makeba, who began her music career at 13 and used her platform to speak out against apartheid, and Bob Marley, who sang about colonialism and neocolonialism, inspiring a generation of activists.

Kigame added that Harry Belafonte, who wrote the song "Jamaica Farewell" - a favourite of the late Raila Odinga, also inspired the legendary "We Are the World" song by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

"We Are the World" was recorded by the supergroup USA for Africa in 1985. The song was a charity single aimed at raising funds for the victims of the Ethiopian famine.

Music has been a powerful tool for social change in Kenya, with many artists using their platforms to address pressing issues like corruption, inequality, and governance.

Songs like "Tujiangalie" by Sauti Sol and "Reject Hiyo Bill" by Sabi Wu have become rallying cries for protests against government policies, particularly the 2024 Finance Bill. Bien's "Maandamano" captures the spirit of protests and demands for change.