'Broke' candidate campaigns on foot, says he'll change Magarini if elected

When Amos Katana, 25, the youngest Magarini candidate on an independent ticket received his clearance certificate from an IEBC official. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

Twenty-five-year-old Dr Amos Katana has big dreams. He has no funds to actualise it but hopes that the electorate of Magarini Constituency will buy into his ideas.

Born on the roadside of the dry and dusty village of Kabiboni in Marafa ward within the poverty-stricken Magarini sub-county, Katana is in the race for the Magarini by-election.

He has no car. He moves around the constituency on boda bodas or on foot. The race has attracted former MP Harrison Kombe (ODM) and Stanley Kenga of DCP.

Others are Ms Sarah Wahito Gakahu of the Kenya Moja Movement, Emmanuel Kalama of the We Alliance Party and Reverend John Sulubu of the Kenya Social Congress (KSC).

Mr Furaha Chengo Ngumbao of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), Hamadi Chadi of the Roots Party and Jacob Thethe of the Federal Party of Kenya are also in the race.

Despite other candidates' deep pockets, Dr Katana says that his consolation is that his treacherous campaign is nothing compared to what his mother underwent during his birth.

His mother went into labour as she was walking home from one of the many salt farms in Malindi, where she worked as a casual labourer.

With clinics near the village, she gave birth alone on the road. "Circumstances surrounding my birth made me determined to change the village," he said.

"After my mother narrated the story, I decided to work hard and change my community and build hospitals for women. That is why I pursued medicine," said Katana.

Dr Katana sat on a stone under a tree while at Kabiboni Primary School. "That picture haunts me to date. It drives me to change," he said. 25-year-old Amos Katana moves around Magarini constituency on boda bodas or on foot. [Marion Kithi]

In 2015, he scored 378 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE). He joined Baringo High School through help from well-wishers.

In 2019, he scored an A- at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and graduated with a degree in clinical medicine in June 2025.

Katana, the youngest candidate in the Magarini by-election, is running on an independent ticket. "I'm not intimidated by their big cars and money," he said.

"Our people face many challenges, such as access to healthcare, water shortage, perennial hunger, youth unemployment and the squatter problem. That is my focus," he said.

He said Magarini has lagged behind in terms of development for many decades.

"When people talk about AI and technology, in Magarini we are worried about basic things like water and health services. It is a shame," said Katana.

His campaign slogan is "The future is now."

"We are the future. We need to stand as soldiers and fight for our parents, fight for our generation and the next generation," he said.

The 25-year-old doctor said he decided to halt his career to serve the interest of the people first.

"I don't want to administer drugs to people in the hospital who are suffering from high blood pressure because of the high cost of living. I want to fix the causes," he said.

With limited campaign resources, he moves around on foot with a group of youths and women from village to village selling his political manifestos.

''I have a group of fellow youths and women. We have been walking from village to village day and night to talk to people and tell them it's time for a new beginning. We are not waiting for money or capabilities; we are beginning now, he said.

The young doctor is in the race dominated by older politicians with deep pockets and supported either President William Ruto or ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagu.

"I have seen people selling their votes to corrupt candidates. Those who buy votes can never help our people because the relationship is transactional," said Katana.

Katana said he wants to encourage the youths to register as voters and show up in the next general election to vote for better leaders or vie for elective posts.

''I want to tell my fellow Gen Zs we must not fear. "It's our time; let's register as voters and change the system," he said.