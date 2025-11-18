Wiper's Kalonzo campaigns for DCP candidate in Magarini

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka leads the United Opposition campaigns in Magarini Constituency for DCP candidate Stanley Karisa Kenga. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that a win for the opposition in the November 27 will strengthen the outfit in readiness to face President William Ruto in 2027.

Speaking in Magarini constituency during the campaigns for DCP candidate Stanley Kenga, Kalonzo said that a win will create momentum for the opposition for 2027.

He said that most leaders supporting broad-based government were keen to join the opposition, but fears intimidation and persecution by the government.

“I have been with your leaders, and they are in the broad-based government but on their way to our camp, as they know that we are going to form a government in 2027,” he said.

He said the UDA regime had failed to bring down the cost of living due to increased taxation of Kenyans. The Wiper leader claims that Kenya had also lost respect globally.

Kalonzo was flanked by DAP Party leader Eugine Wamalwa, DCP Secretary General Cleophas Malala, Kirinyaga Women Rep Jane Njeri, and former Lamu Women Rep Shakila Mohamed.

Malala said that voting for ODM's Harrison Kombe, a broad-based government candidate, would be tantamount to supporting the UDA regime that killed the youth last year.

“It is the Kenya Kwanza government under Ruto that has killed people; it has stolen people’s land and is now supporting a candidate who has never served Magarini people for the 15 years he has been MP. Please vote for Kenga so that we can get robust representation,” he said.

Kenga urged voters to vote for him since he was best placed to represent them at the national assembly.

“The whole country is looking at Magarini, and as a resident, you should vote for me so that we shame them. They’re saying that there is little time left, but I assure you that I will perform better than the time my competitor has been MP,” he said.

Meanwhile, the electoral officials in Kilifi County have said that they have completed all the preparations for the upcoming November 27 by-elections in Magarini sub-county.

Kilifi County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) senior electoral manager Jumaa Musa said the election would be free, fair, and peaceful.

Mr Juma stated that the commission has undertaken extensive preparations, including training of electoral officials.

"We have already received all electoral materials required for the voting process. The only thing remaining is the arrival of ballot papers; the papers arrive two days before the election date. Today we have started the training of presiding and deputy presiding officers," said Musa.

In addition, the senior electoral manager has said over 80,000 people are expected to participate in the voting process in the upcoming Magarini by-elections.

"At least 80,000 voters, and we expect a better turnout because our voter educators are currently in the villages carrying out voter education programmes," said Musa.

Musa further said that security agencies are monitoring hotspots and investigating possible incidences of violence.

''We have done meetings with several security agencies. 'We have not had any security concerns as of now, but security agencies are ready,' he said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) cleared ten candidates to face off in the upcoming by-elections, with the youngest candidate being 25 years old.

Meanwhile, a section of the ODM party leaders in Kilifi County have assured locals of a landslide victory in the upcoming by-election in Magarini.

Led by Kilifi County ODM Deputy Chairman Joseph Chilumo, he said the party has brought about democracy and good governance.

Chilumo added that ODM is set to win the Magarini by-election with a landslide victory.

“Baba left us, but I want to assure you that we are soldiers ready to defend the party at all costs,” he said.

Ganze Sub-County ODM Chairman George Fondo said the party has made significant progress in the socio-economic and political spheres in the country.

''The party has put in place measures aimed at strengthening it at the grassroots level,'' he said.