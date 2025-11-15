CSOs petition IEBC to urgently launch mobile voter registration drive

A section of civil society groups led by Kerry Mwita (Director- Your Voice, Your Power), after filling a petition at IEBC offices in to boost media campaigns on voter registration on November 14th 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

Some lobby groups have petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to urgently roll out a mobile voter registration exercise to reach more people.

Addressing the press after presenting their petition at Anniversary Towers on Friday, the seven Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) called on the commission to establish a voter registration system that is youth-friendly and inclusive.

They argued that the current system has kept many Kenyans—particularly the youth—out of reach of registration services, contributing to the low numbers recorded in the ongoing exercise.

“The commission should also adopt a mobile model to target and reach young people where they are, including in institutions of higher learning,” said Kerry Mwita of Your Voice, Your Power.

The organisations expressed concern over the low turnout and urged the commission to accelerate its voter education efforts, even as they encouraged young people to seize the opportunity and register as voters.

Fradina Maken, Director of Sauti Yetu Afrika, called on IEBC to step up the campaign through mainstream and social media, in collaboration with youth-led civic organisations and influencers.

“In partnership with mobile service providers, the commission should launch a mass text and USSD code—available in both English and Kiswahili—to help Kenyans identify the nearest registration centres and respond to frequently asked questions,” she said.

According to the lobby groups, such measures would increase access to information, especially for people without internet connectivity.

The calls come a day after IEBC announced plans to roll out a digital voter registration system that will allow Kenyans to register using their mobile phones.

IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu said on Thursday that the commission is working to implement a system that will enable voters to register remotely, making the process more convenient and efficient.

According to the commission, only 90,000 new voters have been registered since the Continuous Voter Registration began on October 1, 2025. Additionally, 15,619 voters have transferred their polling stations, while 188 others have updated their particulars across the country.

The groups also want persons with disabilities to be included in the process through formal consultations to better understand their needs during both registration and voting.

“Meaningfully consult organisations representing persons with diverse disabilities and implement inclusive measures to facilitate their convenient registration and voting—including access to information, visual illustrations for civic education, and effective training of electoral staff on disability awareness,” said Mwende Mugabi, Director of Mizizi.

Their sentiments echo recent calls by political leaders urging the commission to make voter registration more accessible.

“We want registration to be conducted in all parts of the country so that our people can be registered as voters to elect their leaders and re-elect our president for the good work he has done for the country… and that is why we want to get leaders who will work with the current administration now and after 2027,” President William Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet, said in Kakamega early last month.