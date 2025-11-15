×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

CSOs petition IEBC to urgently launch mobile voter registration drive

By Okumu Modachi | Nov. 15, 2025
A section of civil society groups led by Kerry Mwita (Director- Your Voice, Your Power), after filling a petition at IEBC offices in to boost media campaigns on voter registration on November 14th 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

Some lobby groups have petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to urgently roll out a mobile voter registration exercise to reach more people.

Addressing the press after presenting their petition at Anniversary Towers on Friday, the seven Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) called on the commission to establish a voter registration system that is youth-friendly and inclusive.

They argued that the current system has kept many Kenyans—particularly the youth—out of reach of registration services, contributing to the low numbers recorded in the ongoing exercise.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The commission should also adopt a mobile model to target and reach young people where they are, including in institutions of higher learning,” said Kerry Mwita of Your Voice, Your Power.

The organisations expressed concern over the low turnout and urged the commission to accelerate its voter education efforts, even as they encouraged young people to seize the opportunity and register as voters.

Fradina Maken, Director of Sauti Yetu Afrika, called on IEBC to step up the campaign through mainstream and social media, in collaboration with youth-led civic organisations and influencers.

“In partnership with mobile service providers, the commission should launch a mass text and USSD code—available in both English and Kiswahili—to help Kenyans identify the nearest registration centres and respond to frequently asked questions,” she said.

According to the lobby groups, such measures would increase access to information, especially for people without internet connectivity.

The calls come a day after IEBC announced plans to roll out a digital voter registration system that will allow Kenyans to register using their mobile phones.

IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu said on Thursday that the commission is working to implement a system that will enable voters to register remotely, making the process more convenient and efficient.

According to the commission, only 90,000 new voters have been registered since the Continuous Voter Registration began on October 1, 2025. Additionally, 15,619 voters have transferred their polling stations, while 188 others have updated their particulars across the country.

The groups also want persons with disabilities to be included in the process through formal consultations to better understand their needs during both registration and voting.

“Meaningfully consult organisations representing persons with diverse disabilities and implement inclusive measures to facilitate their convenient registration and voting—including access to information, visual illustrations for civic education, and effective training of electoral staff on disability awareness,” said Mwende Mugabi, Director of Mizizi.

Their sentiments echo recent calls by political leaders urging the commission to make voter registration more accessible.

“We want registration to be conducted in all parts of the country so that our people can be registered as voters to elect their leaders and re-elect our president for the good work he has done for the country… and that is why we want to get leaders who will work with the current administration now and after 2027,” President William Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet, said in Kakamega early last month.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC Voter Registration Mobile Voter Registration IEBC Voters Drive
.

Latest Stories

Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Africa
By AFP
29 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Politics
By Isaiah Gwengi
54 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Opinion
By Salim Lone
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
By Isaiah Gwengi 54 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
By Salim Lone 54 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
By Gitobu Imanyara 59 mins ago
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
By Barack Muluka 1 hr ago
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved