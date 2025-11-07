Oburu calls for unity in ODM as 2027 politics intensify

ODM leaders during former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's memorial service at Sony Sugar Green Stadium in Awenso Sub-County, Migori County on November 6, 2025. [Anne Atieno]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) acting party leader Oburu Oginga has intensified his efforts to unite the party as he rallied members to embrace the party and strengthen it through unity.

‎While speaking at Sony Sugar Green Stadium in Awendo Sub-County, Migori County, during the memorial service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Oburu said it was only through unity that the party would have bargaining power in the near future.

“As a beautiful lady, everyone will want to court us. If we are not strong, nobody will want to talk to us,” Dr Oburu said.

‎In his unity call, the Siaya Senator urged their supporters to register as party members and as voters.

“With the support of you people, I will not fear anything,” Oburu said.

‎Oburu said that despite having many guests, including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Bondo, he chose to be in Migori because its people really loved Raila.

“The people of Homa Bay and Migori did not get the opportunity to mourn with us. Because the mourning period is ongoing, I have come because Migori and Homa Bay were like Raila's bedroom,” Oburu said.

The event was attended by Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and accompanied by ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Kisumu Deputy Governor Matthews Owili, Migori Deputy Governor Gimunta Mahiri, National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohammed, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, Awendo MP Walter Owino, Suna West MP Peter Masara and Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohammed among others.

Governor Wanga said they have committed to ensure that the party remains strong and vibrant ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Raila told us to remain united. He left a national party that is strong and we must ensure that this comes to pass,” Wanga said, adding that the party is in the broad-based government till 2027.

Governor Ayacko said it was prudent to remain where Raila left them.

“It is better the devil you know than the angel you don't know. We will not throw away the friends we already have to look for others. The friends we have are already helping us,” the governor said.

MPs Junet, Atandi, Kaluma and Fatuma highlighted that the ten-point agenda that resulted to the formation of the broad-based government needed to be fulfilled before 2027.

Junet urged ODM party members to trust Oburu, whom he said has vast experience in the field of politics.