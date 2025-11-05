×
Storm over Kindiki's Tanzania trip as critics query Kenya moral stand

By Ndung’u Gachane | Nov. 5, 2025
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu takes oath of office during her inauguration in Dodoma on November 3, 2025. [AFP]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s presence in Tanzania, where he represented President William Ruto during President Samia Suluhu’s swearing-in ceremony, has elicited mixed reactions. Critics view the mission as an assault on Kenya’s moral authority in regional affairs.

While some analysts and pro-government apologists argue that Kindiki was simply following protocol and respecting his boss’s authority, others believe the decision to overlook the election chaos that claimed hundreds of protesters’ lives undermines his human rights credentials.

