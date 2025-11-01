×
The Standard

No one can fit into Raila's shoes, Prof Kindiki tells Baba wannabes

By Amos Kareithi | Nov. 1, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki greets Community Health worlers at his residents,in Tharaka Nithi,18/09/2025.[PCS]

As Kenya grapples with the aftermath of Raila Odinga’s demise and pretenders to the throne plot to inherit his kingdom, the man who counted the doyen’s last votes at Bomas of Kenya warns them of the futility of their mission.

“If you are planning to fit in the shoes of Raila Odinga, forget. Go and buy your own because Raila’s shoes are very big and can not be filled by anybody. It is difficult to replace any human being. Anybody who thinks he can replace Raila will fail. He is irreplaceable .There can only be one Raila and he is gone. Chart your own destiny.” Isaiah Kindiki, the man who acted as Raila’s assistant chief agent in the 2022 presidential polls, says

.

.

