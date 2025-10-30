DCP candidate withdraws from Malava race in favour of DAP-K's Panyako

From left: DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Chairman David Muchele and Secretary General Eseli Simiyu (right) hand over the nomination certificate to Seth Panyako to vie in the Malava by-election, on September 18, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The race for the Malava parliamentary seat has taken a new twist after the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Edgar Busiega bowed out of the race in favour of DAP–K’s Seth Panyako.

Busiega made the announcement on Thursday during a joint rally in Makunga at the home of DCP deputy party leader and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

The development comes barely a month before the by-elections slated for November 27, 2025, and is expected to have an impact on political dynamics in the hotly contested race.

Busiega said his decision to withdraw from the contest was made in good faith after wide consultations with supporters, and expressed confidence that the constituency would be safe in the hands of Panyako.

“I have known Seth Panyako for more than ten years. I believe Malava is safe in his hands,” the DCP candidate said amid applause from supporters.

“This decision is not about me, it’s about Malava. I’m putting the interests of the people above personal ambition because this constituency is bigger than all of us.”

He urged his supporters to rally behind Panyako, saying he was ready to join hands with like-minded leaders to ensure that Malava elects a capable representative committed to address the needs of the people.

“I am stepping aside for the greater good. Malava needs a unifying leader who can speak boldly for workers, farmers, and the youth. I have no doubt that Panyako will deliver,” Busiega added.

Panyako welcomed Busiega’s decision, saying it was testament to the growing unity among opposition parties in Western Kenya.

“This is what we mean by a united opposition. When we come together and put aside our differences, we can deliver for the people. I want to assure Malava residents that I will serve them with dedication and honesty," he said.

The DAP-K candidate thanked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for what he described as “maturity and statesmanship” in allowing Busiega to withdraw from the race and support him.

“I appreciate the former Deputy President for his understanding. This gesture shows that leadership is about people, not positions,” he said.

Panyako pledged to prioritise development, fight for workers’ rights, and champion equitable distribution of national resources if elected.

Malala lauded the decision by the rival candidates to work together, saying it reflected a new chapter in Luhya unity and political maturity.

“We are leading by example. You cannot call yourselves a united opposition when you are busy fighting over one parliamentary seat. Today, we sat and agreed that Panyako will lead the opposition team in Malava. We did our research, and by all means, we are fully behind him," he said.

The former senator said the DAP–K and DCP unity, and other Western leaders, would serve as a model for the entire region, insisting that the community must speak in one voice to be respected nationally.

“We will ensure that the Luhya community is respected in the national political space. This is the kind of leadership we want to demonstrate—one that puts the people first,” he said.

He called on other leaders across the Western region to embrace unity, saying that unnecessary divisions had long denied the region a meaningful share of national leadership and development.

Panyako and Busiega urged their supporters to maintain peace during campaigns and called for issue-based politics rather than insults and divisions.

“Let us show the rest of the country that western Kenya can lead with discipline, vision, and respect. We are not enemies, we are brothers pursuing a common dream of a better Malava," said the DAP-K candidate.

Busiega said that his withdrawal should not be seen as surrender but as a strategic move to strengthen political unity.

“Politics is not about who is loudest, it’s about who can bring people together. I’ve done my part, and now it’s time for all of us to walk together,” he said.