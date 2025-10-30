Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa

Yurub Habiba communication Vocal Africa,Fredrick Ojiro Rapid Response vocal Africa,Isabela Kituri and Stacy Akinyi human right officer during a press briefing of a Kenyan who was abducted on Wednesday 23rd July 2025 in Kigamboni Tanzania.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Reports of protests in Tanzania as the East African nation took to the polls on Wednesday highlighted the growing feeling of disenchantment among the region’s citizens, who are concerned about a rise in autocracy.

In unverified clips on social media platforms like X, Tanzanians across different towns are seen staging demonstrations against President Samia Suluhu, who has blocked competition from major opposition parties, with her administration jailing her most formidable rival, Tundu Lissu of the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).