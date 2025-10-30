Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa

Reports of protests in Tanzania as the East African nation took to the polls on Wednesday highlighted the growing feeling of disenchantment among the region’s citizens, who are concerned about a rise in autocracy.
In unverified clips on social media platforms like X, Tanzanians across different towns are seen staging demonstrations against President Samia Suluhu, who has blocked competition from major opposition parties, with her administration jailing her most formidable rival, Tundu Lissu of the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).